Prime Minister prepares for space launch. Letters, March 23, 2022

Updated March 25 2022 - 4:18am, first published March 22 2022 - 2:16am
Minister for almost everything, Peter Dutton announces his government's latest "khaki-election zinger," the creation of a "space force" designed we are told; to "protect" Australia by the year 2040 from the threat Dutton says China and Russia currently pose.

