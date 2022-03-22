Prime Minister prepares for space launch. Letters, March 23, 2022

Minister for almost everything, Peter Dutton announces his government's latest "khaki-election zinger," the creation of a "space force" designed we are told; to "protect" Australia by the year 2040 from the threat Dutton says China and Russia currently pose.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.
