Man airlifted to hospital after falling from roof at Kembla Grange

By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 22 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:09am
A man has suffered suspected head, spinal, chest and pelvic injuries after falling several metres from a roof at Kembla Grange.

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. 2018 Our Watch Award winner.

Local News

