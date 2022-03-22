Egalitarianism, is it real or a just another dreamy state?

For ever and a day, politicians and social commentators have banged on about Australia's wonderfully cosy relationship with egalitarianism. You know, the land of the fair go, the place where a Prime Minister says "if you have a go, you will get a go".
Onetime sports reporter, chief-of-staff and editor. Now working online for the ACM network. Email me: janine.graham@austcommunitymedia.com.au
