Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Shellharbour to dump rubbish on Nowra under new proposal

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
Updated March 23 2022 - 6:39am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rubbish: Waste from the Dunmore tip could be unloaded on Nowra after Shellharbour councillors voted to explore than option. Picture: Robert Peet

Shellharbour Council will consider offloading some of the city's household rubbish to Nowra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover transport and infra Infrastructure for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If he's not writing, he's reading.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.