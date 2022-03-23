Illawarra Mercury

Rawiller free to lead Parker's Tancred bid on Think It Over

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated March 23 2022 - 6:39am, first published 1:34am
Charge: Nash Rawiller on Think It Over (orange, blue) won the Apollo Stakes. Picture: Jenny Evans/Getty Images

Nash Rawiller has successfully appealed a careless riding ban, allowing him to steer Kerry Parker's star gelding Think It Over in Saturday's Tancred Stakes.

