A free festival for families is on at the Early Start Discovery Space

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 23 2022 - 2:47am, first published 2:42am
FLASHBACK: Ken Faulkner with great grand son Eli Rankin at the UOW Early Starts Playful Learning Space in 2019. Picture: Adam McLean.

Families can check out a new free family festival this Saturday, with interactive music and dance performances, creative workshops, expert talks (like on kids nutrition, movement and emotional regulation).

