A free festival for families is on at the Early Start Discovery Space

Families can check out a new free family festival this Saturday, with interactive music and dance performances, creative workshops, expert talks (like on kids nutrition, movement and emotional regulation).
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
