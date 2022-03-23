Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

'Debacle': Why Albion Park residents could face polls three times

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 23 2022 - 6:14am, first published 3:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AGAIN: Voters in Albion Park and parts of Calderwood and Albion Park Rail might have to vote in three different elections this year.

Residents of Albion Park, parts of Calderwood and parts of Albion Park Rail are facing the prospect of heading to the polls three times in quick succession.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. 2018 Our Watch Award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.