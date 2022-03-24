The three suburbs with 30km/h speed limits near schools on Friday

Parents at Mount St Thomas, Lindsay Park and Figtree Heights will be on their best behaiour when dropping and picking kids from school on Friday
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.