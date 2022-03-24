Gala Concerts set to wow Advertising Feature

Entertainment: Christine Anu will join Phil Burton of Human Nature, Shannon Noll, Emma Pask, Gary Pinto and The Diamonds, at the Premier's Gala concert. Photo: Supplied

The star-studded Premier's Gala Concerts are back in 2022, bringing together some of Australia's finest stage and recording artists to celebrate NSW Seniors Week. Audiences will be treated to performances from Phil Burton of Human Nature, Christine Anu, Shannon Noll, Emma Pask, Gary Pinto and The Diamonds.

The concerts will also be available to watch via a free livestream on Wednesday March 30 at 2.45pm.



Ahead of this year's Premier's Gala Concerts the performers were asked to tell us about the most important seniors in their lives. Here's what they had to say.



Christine Anu

Premier's Gala Concerts performer Christine Anu on the most important senior in her life:

"A senior in my life I am grateful for is my mother. She is an Elder in the community and my first female role model. Her incredible strength as a woman, mother and storyteller is continuous."

Gary Pinto



"I am grateful for many Senior Citizens in my life, particularly my Father who constantly inspires me through his humility and selflessness in the way he lives. Both he and my Mother have given their love and life to show us great examples of how to live in service and love for others through their faith and actions."

Phil Burton

"A senior in my life that I am grateful for is my mum.



"She has always been so supportive of everything I've done - whenever I perform she publicises it among all her friend circles and is right there in the crowd cheering along. She also happens to be a wonderful grandmother to my kids. She is an amazing woman."

Emma Pask



"The two most important seniors in my life are my wonderful parents. Both now in their 80's, I'll be forever grateful for them both. The most caring, kind, loving supportive parents you could ask for."



Shannon Noll

"The most important senior in my life is my mum, she has always been the backbone of our family and I can never fully express my appreciation for her."

Place and times



The 2022 Premier's Gala Concerts run for approximately 90 minutes with a 15 minute interval.

