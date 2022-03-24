The NSW Seniors Festival Expo is an annual free and fun event held at the ICC Convention Centre. Featuring over 50 exhibitors and workshops, the Expo has all the latest information on travel, lifestyle, health, services and more.
2022 Expo highlights:
Where: Hall 4, Exhibition Centre, International Convention Centre, Sydney, NSW 2000
Can't attend the Seniors Festival Expo in person? No worries! The Expo will once again be available online, and this year it's even bigger than before.
Enjoy the performances from the Expo stage via livestream and learn from a wide range of virtual workshops.
When: Wednesday March 30 from 9am - 5pm, and Thursday March 31 from 9am to 3pm.
Dust off your fun clothes, grab your friends and get set to celebrate as the NSW Seniors Festival springs into action. Count on it, we have earned a bit fun, in fact bushels of the stuff, because it has been a dreary time to now.
Now in its 64th year, the festival will run from March 25 to April 3 with the theme It's Time to Reconnect.
So no looking back for seniors, as you are being invited to try something new, visit interesting places, dance, sing and generally have a wow of a time at hundreds of free and discounted events and activities running across the state.
There's also a range of online experiences.
As always, the hottest ticket in town is to the Premier's Gala Concerts at the Aware Super Theatre, International Convention Centre (ICC) Sydney, on March 30 and 31.
If you missed out on tickets, and don't despair if you did because you're in the majority, you'll also be able to watch the event via livestream from the comfort of your home on March 30 at 2.45pm.
Register at events.humanitix.com. Search 2022 Premier's Gala Concerts Live Stream.
Audiences and those tuning in will be treated to an absolute feast of entertainment from some of Australia's best musical entertainers, including Phil Burton of Human Nature, Christine Anu, Shannon Noll, Emma Pask, Gary Pinto and The Diamonds.
Running alongside the gala concerts will be the NSW Seniors Festival Expo.
The ICC will be a hive of activity, with more than 50 exhibitors showcasing the latest in travel, lifestyle, health, services and more.
Expo-goers can also look forward to games, giveaways, expert advice - and lashings of fun.
The expo runs from 9am-5pm on March 30 and 9am-3pm March 31. Entry is free. And if you can't make it, you can attend online. Expert exhibitors will deliver virtual workshops on nutrition, yoga and fitness, finance, home organising and more.
A livestream showcasing performances from the expo stage will also be available. Register for the online expo at www.expo.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au
Don't miss out: Want to find an activity near you? Go to www.seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au and look for Find an Activity under the Events tab.
The free NSW Seniors Festival Comedy Show will have you laughing in the aisles at Sydney Town Hall on March 28.
Comedians include:
Jean Kittson who is an Australian icon. She is a commentator, actor, comedian, scriptwriter and the author of two books.
Umit Bali Australia's favourite and funniest former illegal immigrant. He is a regular favourite across the Sydney clubs.
Nick Rado a multi-award winning writer, MC and stand-up comedian.
Lizzy Hoo a talented stand-up comedian, writer, actress and an up-and-coming voice on the Australian comedy circuit.
Peter Meisel (pictured), Chris Ryan (pictured), Laura Hughes and Tommy Dean.
For more information see seniorsfestival.nsw.gov.au.
Most of the population over the age of 40 have some problem with their feet.
No issue, big or small, should be a cause for discomfort when it comes to wearing shoes, says Susan Cansdell, the proprietor of Fit Well Footwear.
"Many of our customers are unaware that there are shoes which can properly accommodate orthotics or provide comfort and support for daily mobility," Susan said.
Easy changes
Fit Well's shoes, although prefabricated, can be modified to accommodate many aspects of foot pathology.
It could be as simple as changing the lacing system to make the instep more comfortable, to sole build ups to accommodate a leg length difference.
These changes can be made on their full range of footwear including their fashion wear.
Specialists
All staff at Fit Well Footwear are trained specialists and work closely with podiatrists, medical practitioners and other health care workers in the supply of footwear which is both comfortable and appropriate to particular needs.
This could mean a steel tip boot right through to supportive house shoes.
"Whatever a person's needs are, Fit Well Footwear's staff have the skill to advise on correct sizing by first assessing feet through taking a brief background of foot and general health and then detailed measurements," Susan said.
Sizes and widths
"Split sizing and shoes for the smallest to largest feet can usually be satisfied.
"The women's sizes range from 4 to 15 and men's sizes from 5 to 20 with widths as narrow as AA up to 9E."
Fit Well Footwear are medical grade footwear specialists and have a large display of styles and colours in store.
Rebates
This footwear store can also advise on possible health fund rebates and allocations of footwear through the Department of Veterans' Affairs.
They are registered with the NDIS and many local specialist care providers.
Fitting
Contact them now to discuss your footwear requirement and to arrange a fitting.
Fit Well Footwear also have a home visiting service available if you can't get to their store.
Location and contact
Fit Well Footwear is conveniently located at Shop 43, The Piccadilly Centre, 341 Crown St, Wollongong.
They are open from Tuesdays to Fridays from 9am to 4pm and the first Saturday of each month.
Please phone the friendly team at Fit Well Footwear on 4225 0556 or email them at wollongong@fitwellfootwear.com.au for more information about their comprehensive products and services.
You'll be glad you did!
Independent Living Specialists (ILS) are Australian leaders in healthcare equipment solutions. For more than 16 years they have provided innovative mobility products and exceptional customer service across more than 40 retail stores, with more stores on the way.
Servicing the Illawarra region, the ILS Wollongong store is conveniently located on a main street leading into Wollongong city centre.
It is in close proximity to Wollongong Hospital and Wollongong Private Hospital and a bus stop is directly opposite the store. Occupying two floors with easy ramp access, the large showroom has an extensive range of quality homecare mobility products from reputable brands.
"Our Wollongong team is made up of highly knowledgeable and qualified staff including our dedicated occupational therapist (OT) Kelsey Baxter," showroom manager Nicole Barnes said.
"We provide exceptional customer service, delivered with sensitivity and care. We will work closely with you to understand your unique needs, and support you in selecting products best suited to helping you achieve your goals."
As their clients move through life, ILS are there to support them, empowering them to live their most active and independent lives.
ILS source exceptional products from the most reputable brands, all known for their high quality and reliability. Working closely with clients shapes their knowledge as they research, develop, and refine their own four brands; Hero Medical, Royale Medical, ILS Physio and ILS Aids for Daily Living.
Their clinical team, made up of more than 40 occupational therapists and product specialists, work across three clinical divisions: Home and Community Care; Hospital and Pressure Care; and Rehab (Configured Mobility). They deliver exceptional services to the general public, hospitals, residential aged care facilities, and the wider allied health community in Australia.
"Our clinical expertise is what sets us apart as healthcare equipment providers," Nicole said. "Recognised for our clinical expertise, we are the suppliers of choice for many government equipment contracts and partner with healthcare organisations providing high-quality solutions for their clients."
ILS works closely with people experiencing unique and highly personal challenges. From assessment, product trials and prescription, to delivery and servicing, they apply the very best in customer care that is informed, innovative and empowering.
"We invite you to visit us at our Wollongong store to discuss your homecare equipment needs in a relaxed and comfortable environment," Nicole said.
During Seniors Festival (March 25-April 3) ILS is offering 10 per cent off all stock.
Independent Living Specialists is located at 40-42 Flinders Street, North Wollongong. Phone 9064 8782 or send an email to wollongong@ilsau.com.au
Penny Davies has many awards, including the Order of Australia (AM), but an OBE is not among them, especially one from the British Empire. Penny's OBE stands for 'Over Bloody Eighty' and she is happy to join the many active, strong women who can claim that particular honour.
With three siblings and a mother who was proud that she was the 'homemaker', money was short and the children made to work before and after school. At age 13, Penny's first job was with Mr Masteika, a Yugoslavian migrant and cabinetmaker.
"I translated for him when he needed me to, and did the books for the business. I never saw a penny of the money though," Penny said.
At 15, still going to the girls school, Penny was sent to part time work in the local general store.
She caught a bus at 7am and worked for a couple of hours, ran down the hill to school and then clocked on again from 4pm for the afternoon shift, and then caught the bus home much later.
Two years on and with all her wages still going into the consolidated revenue of the household, Penny decided it was time to 'get out', and applied for a nursing bursary.
"It was one of the few ways nice girls could leave home legitimately in 1972. I graduated and four years later decided to take on a teaching degree.
"I was always happy to explore educational opportunities in various fields including the arts, health and education and to complete higher degrees. Studying gave me a great deal of personal satisfaction."
Penny spent 10 years teaching in a secondary college, while raising her young family, a boy and girl. Both had cystic fibrosis so the challenges for this working mum were many and varied.
"Challenging and more often than I'd have preferred, extremely confronting, my life has been interspersed with sadness, opportunity and success. My life has certainly not been dull or boring, nor do I ever anticipate it will be. I don't have time.
Life is too valuable and too precious to be dull and boring.- Dr Penelope K Davies AM PhD History l M.Hlth.Sc.
"These days, I believe volunteering, paid or unpaid, is one of the most significant gifts one can provide to others. It brings with it the privilege to meet with and share life experiences with people from a diverse range of backgrounds.
"If I'm been able to provide comfort, support and the occasional gem of wisdom to others i will have achieved what I set out to do - to make life for myself and my loved ones worthwhile.
"Growing up, I've not felt that being a girl ever impeded what I wanted to achieve. The word in 2022 is pivot, and that's my life to a T," Penny adds.
At the 2021 Illawarra Business Awards there was a new winner in town.
Four years after opening its doors, aged care provider, allcare, was announced as the winner of Excellence in Customer Service.
For those people who have experienced the allcare way, this was not a surprise. In fact, their cheer squad were proudly championing the accolade that is at the very heart of the organisation.
At allcare, their clients are at the centre of everything they do. It's built into their DNA.
"When we decided to start allcare, we committed to providing high-quality home care that puts the client at the centre of everything that we do. Our clients' goals became our goals," said Deanna Maunsell, co-founder and chief client officer.
"We listened to what they wanted and made every effort to meet their needs. We became another family member they could rely on with our '24-hour on call' that came to help no matter what!"
They have introduced business practices that allow them to be flexible and highly responsive in order to support clients to remain in their own home and surroundings.
At allcare, person-centred care involves seeking out, and understanding what is important to clients, fostering trust, being responsive, establishing mutual respect and working together to share decisions and plan care.
Allcare's fee structure means that clients are able to use their Federal Government support, both Home Care Packages (HCP) and Commonwealth Home Support Programme (CHSP), to access extra services that many other aged care providers do not offer.
They also charge the lowest package management fees in the region, and have a low standard hourly rate.
"We are continually looking to technology to help us improve safety and work on how to reduce our prices without impacting quality!" Ms Maunsell said.
"We listen and react to our clients' needs and wants, from walking the dog to washing caravans. Our clients are at the very heart of everything we do.
"One of the most rewarding things our clients and their loved ones say to us is that they wish they had allcare in their lives sooner.
"We know we're making an impact on the lives of our clients, and their loved ones. That is why everyone at allcare enjoys coming to work each day."
That's why they call it 'the allcare difference'.
The team will be out and about during Seniors Festival hosting two free community events to celebrate the seniors in our community.
The events include community yoga on Tuesday, March 29, and a movie night at Uni Movies, on Friday, April 1. For more information on these events visit allcare.org.au/seniorsfestival2022
If readers are interested in talking with allcare about how they can access services give them a call on 1300 377 074. You can also email allcare at info@allcare.org.au for a confidential discussion about how they can help.
The team at Amplified Health are a diverse group of skilled healthcare practitioners whose focus is on providing high quality, person-centred allied healthcare services to help people move and feel better, and think clearer.
Their goal is to improve the physical and mental wellbeing of clients so they get the most enjoyment out of everyday life.
With experience working with clients, providers and referrers across the aged care sector, the team at Amplified Health are focused on ensuring accessibility for all of their clients.
"Our seniors community is a big part of the Amplified Health family," said Jo Buchan, clinical director.
"Our team has a real passion for promoting the quality of life and independence of older people.
"Age should not be a barrier to accessing high-quality support. We believe that movement is medicine, and anyone of any age can make positive improvements to their health and movement."
Working with the team at Amplified Health has many benefits.
They understand the often-challenging, but rewarding, clinical requirements to get people having better quality of life.
They are also able to assist their clients navigate long waitlists and complicated funding structures.
"We are flexible and responsive to patients' needs and aim to initiate services as soon as possible, which means reduced waitlists," Jo added.
"Our cost structure is very streamlined to make things as simple as possible for our clients, and our team is able to help clients and their families navigate the Aged Care system to ensure optimal outcomes."
Core to the service offering is that people are able to receive treatment where it suits them.
For seniors with limited mobility, this means they are able to receive these allied health services in the comfort of their own home.
People are also able to attend sessions at the Amplified Health Lab in North Wollongong, or even take part in focused group classes.
"We find that older people really enjoy the group classes," said Rebecca Collins, clinical director.
"The classes are a wonderful opportunity to continue movement with that added social connection. They can make new friends and also keep active.
"For those who are isolated, group classes are a fantastic pathway to connectivity.
"Every day of the week we offer classes that are very focused on addressing specific needs, from those with Parkinson's Disease, to classes designed for people recovering from a stroke.
"We even have a hydro class for those looking for a gentler way to move."
"During Seniors Festival we would really encourage people to get in contact with Amplified Health to see how we can help them achieve their best quality of life. Or book into one of our group classes - see the website at amplifiedhealth.com.au."
Amplified Health will be holding a falls prevention class for Seniors at 10am on Wednesday, April 6 at their North Wollongong Lab. Bookings are essential.
To find out more about their other services, you can phone them on 1300 942 895 or email info@amplifiedhealth.com.au
Urinary incontinence - the loss of bladder control - is a common and often embarrassing problem.
The severity ranges from occasionally leaking urine when you cough or sneeze to having an urge to urinate that's so sudden and strong you don't get to a toilet in time.
Incontinence can occur in men or women of any age but people who are elderly or have a chronic health problem are at increased risk.
Urinary incontinence is not just a medical problem, as it can affect emotional, psychological and social life.
Many people who have urinary incontinence are afraid to do normal daily activities. They don't want to be too far from the toilet. Urinary incontinence can keep people from enjoying life.
BTL EMSELLA is proudly brought to you by the experienced and friendly team at Secret Skin Shellharbour.
Providing a solution to the region that is both non-invasive, and non-surgical in the effective treatment of incontinence. BTL EMSELLA is a great option for women and men of any age who desire a solution for urinary incontinence and improvement in their quality of life.
Speaking with Ken Harris from Secret Skin Shellharbour who are now offering this treatment, he advised, "We will tailor a plan for each client. Our BTL EMSELLA chair is a revolutionary treatment for conditions associated with weak pelvic floor muscles. In just 6x30min sessions sitting fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair, you can significantly improve your pelvic floor."
Key effectiveness is based on focused electromagnetic energy. A single EMSELLA session induces thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions, which are extremely important in muscle re-education of incontinent patients.
"The most commonly asked question is what will it feel like? You will experience tingling and pelvic floor muscle contractions during the procedure. You may resume daily activities immediately after the treatment as there is no downtime," Mr Harris said.
Treatments and outcomes can vary to each individual. Mr Harris stated, "You may observe improvement after a single session. The results will typically continue to improve over the next few weeks towards the end of the treatment program."
Overall, science is why people are saying yes to EMSELLA.
Scientific research has shown that 95 per cent of treated patients reported significant improvement in their quality of life with 75 per cent pad reduction.
To enquire please reach out to Secret Skin Shellharbour located at 7 Minga Ave, Shellharbour City Centre, inside Cryo Health. Phone 4210 4311, email shellharbour@secret.skin, jump online at secretskinshellharbour.com.au or visit facebook.com/secret.skin.Shellharbour
The star-studded Premier's Gala Concerts are back in 2022, bringing together some of Australia's finest stage and recording artists to celebrate NSW Seniors Week. Audiences will be treated to performances from Phil Burton of Human Nature, Christine Anu, Shannon Noll, Emma Pask, Gary Pinto and The Diamonds.
The concerts will also be available to watch via a free livestream on Wednesday March 30 at 2.45pm.
Ahead of this year's Premier's Gala Concerts the performers were asked to tell us about the most important seniors in their lives. Here's what they had to say.
These free celebrations are brought to you by the NSW Government.
Premier's Gala Concerts performer Christine Anu on the most important senior in her life:
"A senior in my life I am grateful for is my mother. She is an Elder in the community and my first female role model. Her incredible strength as a woman, mother and storyteller is continuous."
"I am grateful for many Senior Citizens in my life, particularly my Father who constantly inspires me through his humility and selflessness in the way he lives. Both he and my Mother have given their love and life to show us great examples of how to live in service and love for others through their faith and actions."
"A senior in my life that I am grateful for is my mum.
"She has always been so supportive of everything I've done - whenever I perform she publicises it among all her friend circles and is right there in the crowd cheering along. She also happens to be a wonderful grandmother to my kids. She is an amazing woman."
"The two most important seniors in my life are my wonderful parents. Both now in their 80's, I'll be forever grateful for them both. The most caring, kind, loving supportive parents you could ask for."
"The most important senior in my life is my mum, she has always been the backbone of our family and I can never fully express my appreciation for her."
The 2022 Premier's Gala Concerts run for approximately 90 minutes with a 15 minute interval.
Tickets are scarce for the live concerts which start at 11am and 2.45pm on March 30 and 31 at the Aware Super Theatre, ICC Sydney, so enjoy the performance from the comfort of your own home via a free livestream on Wednesday, March 30 at 2.45pm.
NORTHERN Illawarra Meals on Wheels was set up 60 years ago by a group of volunteers to support older people to live independently in their own home.
Northern Illawarra Meals on Wheels' service is modelled on the principle of wellness and reablement.
Working with the client a plan is created to suit their needs and wishes, providing people with choice and flexibility in the services provided.
Their aim is to improve people's quality of life and individual goals.
"We have a combination of volunteer and paid workers providing a top quality meal delivery service as well as social outings," manager Elena Preston said.
"Our service provides the support you need to enable clients to get out in the community doing the things they enjoy. Social support can include shopping, outings to cafes or any other local place of interest."
Northern Illawarra Meals on Wheels is able to deliver a flexible service at an affordable cost.
"For people unable to leave their homes, we offer a service of heating meals in the home and we can arrange a friendly in-home social visit," Elena said.
Northern Illawarra Meals on Wheels offers an extensive range of meals sourced from a number of accredited suppliers that includes large and smaller meals, desserts, soups and sandwiches.
Orders are delivered by their friendly volunteers or staff daily, weekly, fortnightly and at a time that suits.
"We are so proud of our service that we love to take some time to drop off a sample meal and have a chat to people about their needs and requirements and how we can help," Elena said.
These services are funded by the Department of Health for those aged over 65 and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islanders over 50 years.
For more information on the menu and services of the Northern Illawarra Meals on Wheels please phone the Bulli Community Centre on 4285 6126.