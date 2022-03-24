Illawarra Mercury

Flame burns as Rowe looks to inspire next generation in Illawarra

Tim Barrow
By Tim Barrow
Updated March 24 2022 - 2:44am, first published 1:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Next generation: Sydney Uni Flames star Kiera Rowe.

Just days after the end of the Sydney Uni Flames WNBL campaign, Kiera Rowe is already looking to the next opportunity.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tim Barrow

Tim Barrow

Illawarra Mercury sports editor

When it comes to sport - at professional and community level - in the Illawarra, I'm here to provide insight, context and opinion, as well as the latest news you won't find anywhere else.

Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.