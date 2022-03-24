Say no to incontinence Advertising Feature

Treatment available: BTL EMSELLA, a non-invasive solution for people with incontinence, is proudly brought to you by the experienced and friendly team at Secret Skin Shellharbour.

Urinary incontinence - the loss of bladder control - is a common and often embarrassing problem.



The severity ranges from occasionally leaking urine when you cough or sneeze to having an urge to urinate that's so sudden and strong you don't get to a toilet in time.

Incontinence can occur in men or women of any age but people who are elderly or have a chronic health problem are at increased risk.

Urinary incontinence is not just a medical problem, as it can affect emotional, psychological and social life.



Many people who have urinary incontinence are afraid to do normal daily activities. They don't want to be too far from the toilet. Urinary incontinence can keep people from enjoying life.

BTL EMSELLA is proudly brought to you by the experienced and friendly team at Secret Skin Shellharbour.



Providing a solution to the region that is both non-invasive, and non-surgical in the effective treatment of incontinence. BTL EMSELLA is a great option for women and men of any age who desire a solution for urinary incontinence and improvement in their quality of life.

What is EMSELLA?

Speaking with Ken Harris from Secret Skin Shellharbour who are now offering this treatment, he advised, "We will tailor a plan for each client. Our BTL EMSELLA chair is a revolutionary treatment for conditions associated with weak pelvic floor muscles. In just 6x30min sessions sitting fully clothed on the EMSELLA chair, you can significantly improve your pelvic floor."

How does it work?

Key effectiveness is based on focused electromagnetic energy. A single EMSELLA session induces thousands of supramaximal pelvic floor muscle contractions, which are extremely important in muscle re-education of incontinent patients.

"The most commonly asked question is what will it feel like? You will experience tingling and pelvic floor muscle contractions during the procedure. You may resume daily activities immediately after the treatment as there is no downtime," Mr Harris said.

Treatments and outcomes can vary to each individual. Mr Harris stated, "You may observe improvement after a single session. The results will typically continue to improve over the next few weeks towards the end of the treatment program."

Overall, science is why people are saying yes to EMSELLA.

Scientific research has shown that 95 per cent of treated patients reported significant improvement in their quality of life with 75 per cent pad reduction.

