Calm walk in their shoes

Treasured pals: In the year ahead, Donna will navigate an uncertain path with Dora, as the Labrador just finished chemotherapy in December. Photo: Supplied.

Donna Purcell pauses when asked about her guide dog Dora, a five-year-old black Labrador, who sits beside her.

Donna is the new Participant Advocate at the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA).

And like the participants she serves and represents, she understands firsthand some of the challenges that can come with living with disability.

Her guide dog Dora, has been very unwell. Last July, a routine check-up revealed stage 5 lymphoma.

"It was a shock," Donna says. "But once you have a plan and once you make that decision on treatment, then I guess my philosophy is, well, we don't have a choice. We have to deal with this. And thankfully, she is through her chemo now and doing well."

Donna agrees her calm resilience comes from a lifetime of navigating hurdles.

"Like most people with disability, I have had to overcome many barriers and difficulties," she says. "I think people with disability become great problem solvers and are great at finding different ways of doing things. I know for myself, no problem is too big."

Diagnosed with a rare, degenerative eye condition at five, Donna lost her vision gradually and was blind by her late 20s. Growing up vision-impaired in the far west outback town of New South Wales' Broken Hill, she had little support.

"It was a struggle, I didn't get any support at school," Donna says. "My mother, in particular, was almost in denial. So I had grown up thinking that it was something wrong, it was something that needed to be hidden, not talked about."

Donna's tough early experiences shaped the person she would become - a passionate advocate for the rights of people living with disability.

Today, she lives with her husband in Sydney and is a recognised leader in designing and developing strategies for inclusive and accessible workplaces and communities in Australia.

"My role at the NDIA is to ensure that the participant voice, that participant lens, is pulled over all of our work, regardless of what that is, that we're truly thinking about, 'What is this going to be like for the participant? What is the experience our participants are going to have because of this change?'

"And most importantly along that journey, making sure that we're involving participants in that decision making."

Donna is a NDIS participant herself and says it has given her more choice and control over her life.

"It has made me more confident in making choices about what is important for me and how I maintain my independence," she says.

In the year ahead, Donna will navigate an uncertain path ahead with Dora, who finished chemotherapy in December.

"It might sound like I'm saying this because she's my dog, but Guide Dogs New South Wales say she's one of the best dogs to graduate from their program.

