Calm walk in their shoes

Donna Purcell pauses when asked about her guide dog Dora, a five-year-old black Labrador, who sits beside her.
Donna is the new Participant Advocate at the National Disability Insurance Agency (NDIA).
And like the participants she serves and represents, she understands firsthand some of the challenges that can come with living with disability.
Her guide dog Dora, has been very unwell. Last July, a routine check-up revealed stage 5 lymphoma.
"It was a shock," Donna says. "But once you have a plan and once you make that decision on treatment, then I guess my philosophy is, well, we don't have a choice. We have to deal with this. And thankfully, she is through her chemo now and doing well."
Donna agrees her calm resilience comes from a lifetime of navigating hurdles.
"Like most people with disability, I have had to overcome many barriers and difficulties," she says. "I think people with disability become great problem solvers and are great at finding different ways of doing things. I know for myself, no problem is too big."
Diagnosed with a rare, degenerative eye condition at five, Donna lost her vision gradually and was blind by her late 20s. Growing up vision-impaired in the far west outback town of New South Wales' Broken Hill, she had little support.
"It was a struggle, I didn't get any support at school," Donna says. "My mother, in particular, was almost in denial. So I had grown up thinking that it was something wrong, it was something that needed to be hidden, not talked about."
Donna's tough early experiences shaped the person she would become - a passionate advocate for the rights of people living with disability.
Today, she lives with her husband in Sydney and is a recognised leader in designing and developing strategies for inclusive and accessible workplaces and communities in Australia.
"My role at the NDIA is to ensure that the participant voice, that participant lens, is pulled over all of our work, regardless of what that is, that we're truly thinking about, 'What is this going to be like for the participant? What is the experience our participants are going to have because of this change?'
"And most importantly along that journey, making sure that we're involving participants in that decision making."
Donna is a NDIS participant herself and says it has given her more choice and control over her life.
"It has made me more confident in making choices about what is important for me and how I maintain my independence," she says.
In the year ahead, Donna will navigate an uncertain path ahead with Dora, who finished chemotherapy in December.
"It might sound like I'm saying this because she's my dog, but Guide Dogs New South Wales say she's one of the best dogs to graduate from their program.
"We're just hoping she's one of those dogs who gets through."
National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) participant, Katherine Black is celebrating one year, living independently in her own unit with reduced supports - something she said people doubted she could do.
The 62-year-old, who has Down syndrome, said she was living in a unit, managed as a group home with 24/7 care, but didn't need around the clock care because she was capable and confident enough to do most daily living tasks herself.
Engaging her chosen local providers, Mel and Catherine, the two women set about making Katherine's goal a reality.
Proving her doubters wrong, Katherine is now enjoying life in her own unit, feeling quite proud and accomplished with less support.
Katherine has developed a real confidence about what she wants from life.- Support worker Catherine
Her increased independence means she no longer needs the same level of NDIS funding because she doesn't need to access Supported Independent Living (SIL) funds anymore.
"Living independently has been my goal for years. I wanted to prove to everyone I could do it, and I did," Katherine said proudly.
"My unit is lovely; it's wonderful. I'm really enjoying being here with Bobbie (the Budgie)," she added.
Catherine said over the years Katherine has developed "a real confidence about what she wants from life".
"Katherine was living in a group home, but she didn't like living there. She found it noisy and disruptive, and she didn't need much support. We could see the environment was affecting her health," she said.
"Now she's got this lovely little one-bedroom unit, with a kitchen, meals area and lounge. She's so much happier and her general health and wellbeing has really improved."
Catherine said working closely with Mel and her team, and understanding Katherine's strengths and needs, they've managed to build a strong support network around her.
"Katherine's occupational therapist put some great strategies in place so now she has a communication book she fills out if anything's concerning her or if she needs help with getting things done," she said.
"She also has a medications book so she knows when to take them. They are sealed in a Webster pack so she's happy to administer them herself.
"I have weekends to myself now," Katherine added. "It's nice. I can walk to the shops if I need anything, like milk or bread, and Bobbie and I can relax and watch TV."
While it took a few years of intensive work to get Katherine to this point she had to prove to be responsible to group home staff before she could move out.
"Katherine had to learn a lot of new skills around understanding personal relationships and what's required to be a good neighbour, but she's been doing extremely well.
"Initially, we were all concerned about how Katherine was going to go, but you've got to give people a chance, and thanks to a good planner and flexible funding, Katherine is now living the life she has longed for."