Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Man critical after being hit by truck in North Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 24 2022 - 10:05pm, first published 8:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man critical after being hit by truck in North Wollongong

A man is fighting for life in hospital after he was hit by a truck on the M1 Princes Motorway early on Friday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. 2018 Our Watch Award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.