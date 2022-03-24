Man's condition improves after being hit by truck in North Wollongong

A man who was left fighting for his life after getting hit by a truck on the M1 Princes Motorway early on Friday is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. 2018 Our Watch Award winner.
