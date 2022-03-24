Illawarra Mercury
Updated

Man's condition improves after being hit by truck in North Wollongong

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 25 2022 - 8:03am, first published March 24 2022 - 8:02pm
A man who was left fighting for his life after getting hit by a truck on the M1 Princes Motorway early on Friday is now in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. 2018 Our Watch Award winner.

