Labor announces regional first home buyer scheme in Warilla

By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 25 2022 - 6:54am, first published 5:30am
First home buyers in the Illawarra will save up to $32,000 on mortgage insurance, Labor says, under its plan to address the growing housing crisis in regional areas.

