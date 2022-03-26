'We are in crisis': Wollongong nurses set to join statewide strike on Thursday

Illawarra nurses say they will join a statewide 24 hour strike on Thursday to draw attention to the staffing crisis which has left managers scrambling to fill shifts at Wollongong Hospital "every shift, every day on every ward".
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.