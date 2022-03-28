Illawarra Mercury
South32 trio paving the way for female miners

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
March 28 2022 - 9:15am
TRAILBLAZER: Siri Schlebaum, pictured is one of three employees from South32 Illawarra Metallurgical Coals (IMC) Dendrobium Mine among the first women in NSW to pass their Deputys Certificate of Competence exams.

Three young women who once studied Mining Engineering at the University of Wollongong are now trailblazers in the traditional male-dominated mining industry.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

