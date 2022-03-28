1144 Illawarra Shoalhaven COVID cases as NSW numbers rise over 20,000

There were 1144 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven health district in the latest 24-hour period, amid more than 20,000 new cases reported statewide.
For the past 10 years, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. I cover breaking news, politics, urban affairs, council, environment, data journalism and development news, as well as anything else that comes my way.
