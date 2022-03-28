Illawarra Mercury
1144 Illawarra Shoalhaven COVID cases as NSW numbers rise over 20,000

Kate McIlwain
Kate McIlwain
Updated March 29 2022 - 12:29am, first published March 28 2022 - 11:38pm
There were 1144 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in the Illawarra Shoalhaven health district in the latest 24-hour period, amid more than 20,000 new cases reported statewide.

