The Illawarra Highway is closed at Albion Park between the M1 Princes Motorway ramps and Tongarra Road as rain continues to drench the region.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. 2018 Our Watch Award winner.
