Illawarra Blue Stars hit the ground running at Australian Championships

With the summer season drawing to a close, the National titles are the most important event for many athletes and at the time of print, the biggest collection of athletes for the Aussie titles, have made their way to Homebush. Taking in all states and territories, the events range from under 14 athletes right through to Open men and women. This highlights for young athletes, the experience of watching their idols in open competition taking part on the same track, and bringing together the most collective group of athletes, this country has seen. Some junior athletes may also contest the open events and it will be interesting to see, as the week progresses, how many junior age athletes are prominent in the open.