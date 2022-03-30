Great Wall of unapproved fill drew $15K penalty at Bass Point

Bass Point quarry operator Hanson Construction Materials was his with a $15,000 penalty for allowing about 83,700 cubic metres of excavated material from the Shell Cove Marina to be placed on its southern edge, creating an eyesore that had residents making complaints.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.