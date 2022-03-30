Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

No funding for Port Kembla hydrogen but it 'isn't a hub snub'

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated March 30 2022 - 5:35am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The traditional image of Port Kembla may be headed for a reshape as a hydrogen centre. Picture: WESLEY LONERGAN.

Port Kembla's ambitions to become a hydrogen hub got no love in Tuesday's Federal Budget, a day after it was revealed the Illawarra had drawn about one-third of the expressions of interest for hydrogen projects in NSW.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.