Free play for Wollongong pre-schoolers thanks to UOW online portal

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
March 31 2022 - 3:00am
SUPPORT: Early Start CEO Anita Kumar is a big fan of the free Play & Learn Together online portal, launched this week.

A free online portal launched this week will allow families who missed out on opportunities to play and learn with their pre-school children during the pandemic, access to some high-quality play experiences online.

