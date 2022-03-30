Port Kembla newsagency sells winning $2.3 million lottery ticket

Illawarra Mercury
X-tra Port Newsagency at Port Kembla sells winning $2.3 million lottery ticket

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 30 2022 - 4:03am, first published 3:50am
It's likely the Illawarra has a new millionaire after a Port Kembla newsagency sold a winning $2.3 million lottery ticket.

