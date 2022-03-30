Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Warning for very heavy surf, waves exceeding five metres in Illawarra

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated March 30 2022 - 9:34pm, first published 9:21pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Heavy surf at Waniora Point, Bulli earlier this month. Picture: Anna Warr

The Bureau of Meteorology warns very heavy surf is likely to develop along the Illawarra coastline from Thursday afternoon, bringing waves of over five metres.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. 2018 Our Watch Award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.