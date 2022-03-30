Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Health

Help for Illawarra sufferers of the little-known condition that ended Bruce Willis' career, aphasia

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
Updated March 31 2022 - 7:05am, first published March 30 2022 - 11:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CAREER ENDS: Hollywood star, Bruce Willis. Photo: Shuttersoick

The announcement that Hollywood movie star Bruce Willis is retiring from acting after being diagnosed with a little-known condition, aphasia, has put the spotlight on the support offered sufferers in the Illawarra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.