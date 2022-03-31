Congratulations to all the IWIB Business Women's Awards Finalist for 2022:
Birdblack Design has participated in the IWIB Business Awards for many years. Currently, Sarah Nolen, owner and founder of Birdblack Design, is the reigning Business Woman of the Year from 2021.
Sarah also won Young Business Woman of the Year in both 2017 and 2018 and Birdblack Design won Best Small Business in 2019.
In 2022, Birdblack Design is up for Best Small Business again, Sarah is looking to hold onto her crown as Business Woman of the Year, and staff members Alex Bugosh, Naomi Hudson and Laura May are all finalists in their categories as well.
Birdblack Design is a successful interior design business. Based in the Illawarra, Birdblack Design has been booming for almost eight years, beginning in 2014 focused on residential projects - with a mid to high-end specificity. Birdblack Design has since broadened their scope to include commercial designs for those who want to make their retail or office space stand out from the crowd.
Across the Illawarra, you can visit Birdblack Design businesses - doctor's surgeries, law firms, restaurants, bars and much more! Birdblack Design is an ever-growing stamp. Their reputation precedes them, and their stretch has reached interstate with commercial projects in multiple states, as well as overseas.
In 2020 and 21, thanks to COVID, business owners wanted a 'refresh', and the commercial arm of the business exploded. Homeowners desiring the same effect for their homes engaged Birdblack Design for refreshes in Furniture Curation Packages, as well as Design Packages.
Birdblack Design has always specialised in bespoke designs: unique creations. They are not "cookie-cutter". The staff really get to know their clients; their dynamics, their lifestyles, their preferences and choices. No two clients are ever the same in terms of personalities and lifestyles. This became ever true in recent times as families of all different sizes and ages needed workspaces, study nooks, bathroom and laundry re-configurations, storage options and more!
The creme de la crème of 2021/22 thus far for Birdblack Design was securing seven new build full homes in the brand-new Shell Cove Marina precinct. Two of the residences are $10 million builds - the first of their kind here in the Illawarra, taking a year to intricately design before breaking ground.
Frasers, the developers of the precinct, secured Birdblack Design for four full homes. Frasers saved the best for last to develop and sell, with absolute prime location: the best of the best in the Shell Cove Marina and Birdblack Design gets to design them all!
One of Birdblack Design's fundamentals is providing exemplary service to all clients whether the spend is $10,000 or $10 million. No job is too big - or too small. Contact Birdblack Design now to get in before winter 2022 and design up some magic for your space.
Illawarra businesswomen will be the toast of the town in May when their success is recognised at the IWIB Illawarra Business Women's Awards.
The event will be held at the Villa Doro Function Centre on Friday, May 13 starting at 11am.
IWIB Director, Glenda Papac said, "This year we have seen a record number of applications come through for the awards. Considering the tough times businesses have had to face over the last two years, these business women have soldiered on, persevered and come out the other end still positive and successfully operating their businesses.
"There would not be one business that hasn't been affected in some way with the pandemic and I am proud of each and every one of our finalists."
Applications were received from a broad range of businesses, ranging from micro businesses to the larger corporate.
These Awards reward the achievements and success of these businesswomen and are a time to celebrate not only the winners and highly commended on the day but everyone's success!
Listening to the winners acceptance speeches on the day is not only inspiring and empowering, but hearing about their challenges and their journey in business is also moving and can be emotional.
Mrs Papac said, ''Entering awards is an instrumental part of business, it is an opportunity for businesses to analyse what they have achieved and where they want to be in the future, a positive part of their business growth and development."
The 2022 Awards have a total of 12 categories:
"Awards Days wouldn't happen if it wasn't for the support of our valued sponsors," Mrs Papac said.
Illawarra Women in Business is a long running (since 2006) and well established networking group in the Illawarra, providing the people with an energetic business networking platform dedicated to people helping people.
IWIB Director, Glenda Papac said, "The main objective of IWIB is to provide women (and men) with a first-class, professional networking forum, networking in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere where they can strengthen their own network of business contacts. It's about getting to know who we do business with and who we refer our clients and customers to."
IWIB attracts women and men from a diverse range of businesses throughout the Illawarra, from home based sole traders to corporates.
Mrs Papac actively promotes corporate social responsibility amongst IWIB members, encouraging people to be more community minded. Illawarra Women in Business supports a different local charity at each Networking Lunch event, at the IWIB Awards Day and also at the IWIB Conference Day.
Illawarra Women in Business hold six weekly lunch Networking events, with Coffee Clubs throughout the year. Along with the Annual Awards Day and Annual Conference Day.
Deciding a winner for any award can be a tough task, but when you are selecting a winner amongst the diverse range of talented and skilled Illawarra businesswomen, the job is made even more difficult.
These women have steered their businesses through these very extraordinary times which has made the decision very challenging for the judges.
IWIB Director, Glenda Papac said, "The judges are the backbone of our Awards and we thank them for the time and commitment they put into this task, with some judging since our Awards commenced in 2009!"
Graham Lancaster, from Lancaster Law & Mediation commented, "I have been a sponsor and judge of the IWIB Best Small Business for many years now and enjoy this category as I get to meet inspiring business people who are passionate about what they do.
"The entrepreneurial spirit is more evident in small business as the owners have a direct stake in their own success. This was particularly the case during the COVID pandemic. The awards process is an opportunity for them to self reflect, grow and gain confidence."
IWIB are proud to introduce their judges for 2022:
Amanda Tay - IMB Bank, Joanne Danckwardt - One Agency JD Property Agents, Graham Lancaster - Lancaster Law & Mediation, Delyse Del Turco and Anthony Wise - Better Business Accounting, James Welch - Access Law Group, Diana Foye - Foye Legal, Phillip Alcock and Lisa McCosker - Commonwealth Bank, Vi Blazevska and Ioanna Alexopoulos - ANZ Bank, Dianne Chalk - Chalk Financial Planning, Narelle Hawken - Melinda Griffiths Lawyers, Tracey Pascoe - Destination Wollongong, Gabrielle Andrews - Corrimal Coke Works, Margaret Biggs - Zig Zag Hub, Maralyn Young - Casamia Lingerie, Virginia Wren - Illawarra ITeC, Jenny Hirst - Apprenticeship Careers Australia, Maree Kerr - Wollongong Foot and Ankle, John Kerr - Innovation Campus, Leanne Smith - Department of Regional NSW.
Good luck to the judges and all the finalists involved in the IWIB Awards for 2022.
We often hear of a person that needs to flee their home - usually with their children - in the middle of the night from an abusive partner.
Escabags Ltd is an Australian registered charity that distributes 'Escape Bags' to victims fleeing domestic and family abuse.
These handmade tote bags are filled with essential items for the first 24 to 72 hours after people leave a violent household.
First step of freedom...
A finalist in the 2022 IWIB Awards, CEO and founder Stacy Jane of the charity Escabags won the 2022 Aware Super NSW Community Hero of the Year award during NSW Women's Week.
For Stacy it is personal too.
"I was fortunate enough to be rescued from my abuser whilst on a cruise around New Zealand by a wonderful Australian family," Stacy said.
"When they were notified by security that I had been very violently attacked, they came to the cabin I had been relocated to and said, 'this is the first day of your new life, and you're coming home with us'...and I did.
"I returned back to the UK a week later and moved into a women's shelter. After five months in the shelter, my abuser had located me again, and my Aussie mum (same rescuer) said 'just come home, bub' and I made the permanent move to Australia under a protection visa.
"That one random act of kindness has not only saved me but has also assisted others to escape domestic and family abuse by collecting one of our Escape Bags."
Stacy had begun hand sewing tote bags as a way to deal with the trauma of domestic violence but made so many bags that she wanted to use them to help people in a similar situation.
The tote bags are made by volunteers, sewing groups and TAFE students across Australia and then sent to Escabags HQ in Unanderra where they are packed full of essential items and sent out to over 900 Escabags stockists nationally.
"Our motto is 'you don't have to be a particular type of business to become a stockist - just a kind one' and the beauty of it is that it doesn't cost an organisation a penny to receive them," she said.
"All we ask is that the new stockists kindly display one of the posters in their window or noticeboard so that their local community is aware that they are available to collect."
People can help in a number of ways: collect/donate the essential items by running a donation drive and/or request a donation collection bin; assist with packing on Good2Give (workplace giving) corporate volunteer days, and sew tote bags - full details of measurements etc are on the website.
The bags include immediate essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitiser, pocket tissues, notebook and pen, nappies, feminine hygiene products, shampoo, face cloths, shower gel, $2 prepaid SIM cards, combs, children's colouring-in books and pencils, children's storybooks and muslin/baby wraps, etc.
"We also include several 'luxury items' thanks to a number of wonderful corporate partners including doTERRA Australia," Stacy added.
Nationally, the Australian charity has distributed 4500 bags, showing the success of Escabags but also the pressing need for action on domestic violence.
"We know we are not going to stop domestic abuse, but we have provided a practical solution to stop people going back into the family home at the time of escape, which we know is the most lethal time," she said.
"It really is a community effort. People and businesses have been very supportive."
Visit escabags.org for more information.
Local Illawarra accountant and entrepreneur Sandy Visser has never been satisfied with average.
As director of local accounting firm Distinct Business Solutions she saw her tradie clients struggle with their businesses and their mental health.
"I saw tradies battling complete overwhelm trying to remember everything, keep on top of invoicing and quoting, managing their teams and their jobs. It was all too much for them," Ms Visser said.
"COVID has just increased the pressure on tradies, between lockdowns, chasing customers for payment and material shortages. COVID has really tested tradies and their families.
"I knew there had to be a solution, real innovation that could help tradies manage their businesses and give them the work life balance they deserve. After all, they didn't become a tradie to do paperwork."
Sandy founded Autom8 Me a business aimed at bringing innovative solutions to local Illawarra tradies.
"I discovered job management apps including ServiceM8 and Next Minute," she said.
"These cloud-based apps replace paper diaries, job sheets and timesheets. They help put a stop to overwhelm and get all job details into a system that helps them work smarter, not harder," Ms Visser said.
Autom8 Me gets to know each business before suggesting the right tool (app) for the right job.
Next, Sandy and her team get to work on customising the system to suit your unique business needs, before providing training to the whole team to maximise the chance of success.
Ben Stewart from Infinity Locksmiths was one of Autom8 Me's first customers.
Ben says Sandy and Autom8 Me has made a huge difference to his business.
"The apps Autom8 Me helped to set up have saved me over four hours each day," Mr Stewart said.
"Once I finish a job the details go direct to invoicing and with the click of a button I can send the invoice by text or email."
"Every tradie is important, they are someone's sibling, parent, child, friend. Their physical and mental health and wellbeing is essential," Ms Visser said.
"These state-of-the-art apps are saving tradies precious time that they can now spend with their families."
As trade businesses battle yet another hurdle, with COVID infections leading to unexpected time off, Ms Visser says new ways of working and saving time are more important than ever.
"With all their information, photos and job details in one easy to use app, tradie families can rest easy knowing their business can continue no matter what."
Autom8 Me is the Illawarra's only locally based accredited ServiceM8 and Next Minute partner.
For more information on Autom8 Me visit autom8me.com.au or give them a call on 0411 876 912.