Providing the essentials Advertising Feature

Escabags: Handmade totes packed with essential items for those fleeing domestic violence. Photos: Supplied

We often hear of a person that needs to flee their home - usually with their children - in the middle of the night from an abusive partner.

Escabags Ltd is an Australian registered charity that distributes 'Escape Bags' to victims fleeing domestic and family abuse.



These handmade tote bags are filled with essential items for the first 24 to 72 hours after people leave a violent household.



First step of freedom...

A finalist in the 2022 IWIB Awards, CEO and founder Stacy Jane of the charity Escabags won the 2022 Aware Super NSW Community Hero of the Year award during NSW Women's Week.



For Stacy it is personal too.

"I was fortunate enough to be rescued from my abuser whilst on a cruise around New Zealand by a wonderful Australian family," Stacy said.



"When they were notified by security that I had been very violently attacked, they came to the cabin I had been relocated to and said, 'this is the first day of your new life, and you're coming home with us'...and I did.

"I returned back to the UK a week later and moved into a women's shelter. After five months in the shelter, my abuser had located me again, and my Aussie mum (same rescuer) said 'just come home, bub' and I made the permanent move to Australia under a protection visa.

"That one random act of kindness has not only saved me but has also assisted others to escape domestic and family abuse by collecting one of our Escape Bags."

Stacy had begun hand sewing tote bags as a way to deal with the trauma of domestic violence but made so many bags that she wanted to use them to help people in a similar situation.



Helping others: Founder and CEO Stacy Jane of Escabags with a team at the head quarters in Unanderra.

The tote bags are made by volunteers, sewing groups and TAFE students across Australia and then sent to Escabags HQ in Unanderra where they are packed full of essential items and sent out to over 900 Escabags stockists nationally.

"Our motto is 'you don't have to be a particular type of business to become a stockist - just a kind one' and the beauty of it is that it doesn't cost an organisation a penny to receive them," she said.

"All we ask is that the new stockists kindly display one of the posters in their window or noticeboard so that their local community is aware that they are available to collect."

People can help in a number of ways: collect/donate the essential items by running a donation drive and/or request a donation collection bin; assist with packing on Good2Give (workplace giving) corporate volunteer days, and sew tote bags - full details of measurements etc are on the website.

The bags include immediate essential items such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitiser, pocket tissues, notebook and pen, nappies, feminine hygiene products, shampoo, face cloths, shower gel, $2 prepaid SIM cards, combs, children's colouring-in books and pencils, children's storybooks and muslin/baby wraps, etc.

"We also include several 'luxury items' thanks to a number of wonderful corporate partners including doTERRA Australia," Stacy added.

Nationally, the Australian charity has distributed 4500 bags, showing the success of Escabags but also the pressing need for action on domestic violence.

"We know we are not going to stop domestic abuse, but we have provided a practical solution to stop people going back into the family home at the time of escape, which we know is the most lethal time," she said.

"It really is a community effort. People and businesses have been very supportive."