Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

UCI Wollongong 2022: north, south spared most road closures as routes focus on inner city

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
March 31 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Sea Cliff Bridge north of Clifton will be a prime vantage point. Picture: WESLEY LONERGAN.

Race details for the 2022 UCI Road World Championships show disruption from road closures will be minimised for residents outside of central Wollongong, with outer courses being used only twice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Langford

Ben Langford

Journalist

Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.