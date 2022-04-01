Illawarra Mercury
Northern Illawarra residents resort to clearing storm water drains to save homes

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
April 1 2022 - 3:13am
Northern Illawarra residents were seen cleaning out storm water drains last weeks flooding, though council says they're on top of keeping the drains unblocked. Pictures: Supplied

With more wild weather on the way council is advising Wollongong residents to stay out of flood water, despite some seen trying to unblock storm drains in knee-deep water to save properties from flooding.

