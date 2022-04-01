With more wild weather on the way council is advising Wollongong residents to stay out of flood water, despite some seen trying to unblock storm drains in knee-deep water to save properties from flooding.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
