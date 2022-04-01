Illawarra Mercury
UOW collaboration to investigate $11b mental health workplace issue

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 1 2022 - 5:43am, first published 5:20am
Dr Alisha McGregor, Professor Peter Caputi, Mental Health Movement founder Dan Hunt and Emily Keough. Picture: UOW

University of Wollongong (UOW) researchers have joined The Mental Health Movement to investigate an issue which is costing Australian businesses $11 billion annually.

Local News

