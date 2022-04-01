Illawarra Mercury
Protest to demand Wollongong Council renew its 'Nuclear Free Zone' status

By Agron Latifi
April 1 2022 - 10:00am
WOLLONGONG RALLY: Maritime Union of Australia southern NSW branch secretary Mick Cross reiterated the union's opposition to nuclear proliferation during a rally in Wollongong on March 12. Picture: Adam McLean

A rally will be held outside Wollongong City Council chambers on Monday calling on the council to renew its longstanding status as a 'Nuclear Free Zone'.

Education Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more then 20 years. The last five plus years I've handled the education round for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

