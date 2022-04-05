Can you contest a Will? Advertising Feature

Experience: Turner Freeman Wollongong partner Michelle Walsh. Photos: Supplied

It is important that you have a valid Will in place to ensure that your assets are distributed according to your wishes.

Some things to consider when making a Will are: who you wish to appoint as your executor (the person who makes your funeral arrangements and deals with your estate after you pass away), whether there are specific gifts you wish to give and who you wish to give the rest of your estate to.

A Will covers your personal estate that is, assets in your name such as bank accounts, cars, property and shares. It does not cover superannuation, trusts, companies or jointly owned assets.

Superannuation is not an estate asset; on death it does not automatically flow to the estate of the deceased. Therefore you should make a binding death benefit nomination with your superannuation fund to ensure that your superannuation is distributed in accordance with your wishes.

People often say why make a Will when it can be contested anyway? Whilst Wills can be contested there are limited grounds on which a claim can be made and someone who wants to make a claim on an estate must be an "eligible person" pursuant to the Succession Act 2006, have financial need and must prove that they have not been adequately provided for in the Will.

If a claim is then made, the Court will take into account the reasons why you have excluded that person.

An "eligible person" entitled to make a claim includes a spouse, de-facto spouse, former spouse, a child and a grandchild (if they were at any particular time a member of the household of the deceased and were wholly or partly dependant on the deceased person).

In addition to being an eligible person you must also prove that inadequate provision has been made for you in the deceased's Will.



It is not whether you have been treated unfairly but rather whether inadequate provision has been made for you taking into account your circumstances, the size of the estate and the beneficiaries of the deceased's Will.

If you are an eligible person and you have been excluded from a Will and wish to make a claim on the deceased person's estate you have 12 months from the date of death to commence proceedings in Court.

