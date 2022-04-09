One in four of Wollongong's elective surgeries not performed on time

There are almost 7000 people in the Illawarra health district waiting for elective surgery, and with many non-urgent surgeries now on hold due to staffing pressures at Wollongong and Shellharbour hospitals, doctors say this number is only likely to grow in the coming months.
