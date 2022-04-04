Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Environment

Rising sea levels likely to escalate storm surges in future

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 4 2022 - 10:43am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The powerful surf that hit the Illawarra late last week has changed the face of the region's beaches - and events like this are likely to become increasingly common in the future.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.