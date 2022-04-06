Illawarra Mercury
Edmund Rice College shoes tread lightly on the environment

Agron Latifi
Agron Latifi
Updated April 6 2022 - 3:22am, first published 3:05am
SHOE DRIVE: ERC sustainability facilitator Diane Schodde and student Marcus Stevanoski, were the main organisers and champions behind the shoe drive.

The importance of reducing, reusing and recycling is not lost on Edmund Rice College students.

Local News

