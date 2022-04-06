Illawarra Mercury
Shellharbour sewage spill from 2020 costs Sydney Water $600,000

Ben Langford
By Ben Langford
Updated April 6 2022 - 7:37am, first published 2:16am
Sydney Water's Shellharbour plant was flooded in 2021 in an unrelated incident.

Two terrible sewage spills, including one in Shellharbour which closed beaches and forced the ocean pool to be pumped out, will cost Sydney Water $1.2 million in restoration and prevention costs.

