Shellharbour sewage spill from 2020 costs Sydney Water $600,000

Two terrible sewage spills, including one in Shellharbour which closed beaches and forced the ocean pool to be pumped out, will cost Sydney Water $1.2 million in restoration and prevention costs.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. My hero: the child who said the emperor 'isn't wearing anything at all'. We rely on you for news tips - so please, don't be shy.
