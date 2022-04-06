Illawarra Mercury
UOW researchers reveal the mysterious sex dance of lyrebirds

Robert Crawford
By Robert Crawford
April 6 2022 - 3:30am
They are the symbol of the Shoalhaven - but just how much do we know about Superb Lyrebirds?

WHAT A SHOW: A male Superb Lyrebird puts on an incredible show after mating, which includes a mysterious, elaborate performance where he tosses his tail over his head and dances backwards away from the female. Image: Supplied
