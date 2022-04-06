Illawarra Mercury
Thirroul residents organise DIY public consultation on Plaza

By Ben Langford
Updated April 6 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:40am
Artist impression of the latest plans. Picture: Loucas Architects.

Thirroul residents are planning a town meeting this Thursday night to discuss developers' most recent plans for Thirroul Plaza - which they say has barely changed since the previous iteration.

