Easter fun at Jamberoo Action Park Advertising Feature

Lucky kids: All children entering Jamberoo Action Park on Sunday, April 17 will receive a special Jamberoo Easter bag filled with chocolate eggs.

Want a fun, family day out this Easter?

Then visit Jamberoo Action Park, just 20 minutes south of Wollongong and 10 minutes from Kiama these Easter holidays.

Set amongst 40 hectares of parklands and featuring a host of world class rides and attractions, Jamberoo is the ideal place to spend some family time this Easter break.

All Service NSW Vouchers are accepted either online or at the gate, and when combined with a complimentary bag of chocolate eggs, Easter Sunday at Jamberoo is a great value family day out!



The Easter bunny has prepared hundreds of special Jamberoo Easter bags filled with chocolate eggs.



All children entering the park* on Sunday, April 17 will get one of these marvellous treats!

The Easter Bunny and Sammy the Shark will be on hand to supervise - making sure everyone has a great day out.

Bring your phone and grab a photo, then share the fun around with #jamberooactionpark on Instagram or Facebook.

Gates normally open from 10am, but be ready at 9.30am especially if the weather is good!

Besides the hundreds and thousands of chocolate eggs, Jamberoo Action Park is the home of some of Australia's biggest and best water rides and attractions.

The Easter Bunny and Sammy the Shark: These friendly mascots will be on hand to make sure everyone has fun on Easter Sunday.

You must try the trilogy of tube rides - The Taipan, Funnel Web and The Perfect Storm where the thrills and excitement just keep coming.

How about Banjo's Billabong, Outback Bay, The Rock or Billabong Beach? There's something for everyone at Jamberoo!

Or for a nostalgic time out, take a ride up the mountain on the Chairlift - the views are incredible, looking out from the mountains to the sea.

Then why not grab a toboggan and come back on the Bobsled tracks? The Chairlift and Bobsled are both Jamberoo originals and are a must if you really want to control the action.

There's plenty of food options at Jamberoo, from fish 'n' chips to burgers, wraps, cakes, coffee and souvenirs galore! There's also a Surf Shack - selling all the latest gear and accessories.

Parking is free and you can even bring your own food or picnic gear if you want to. Just no glass or alcohol.

So what are you waiting for? Buy tickets to save $10 on most general admission tickets, and even more when you redeem your Service NSW vouchers. For more information see Jamberoo.net

Jamberoo is open every day of the Easter school holidays with the last day of the season on April 25.