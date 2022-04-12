Looking for good news this Easter?

Easter fun for everyone Advertising Feature

Get creative: The kids will love an Easter egg hunt with friends and family. Photo: Shutterstock

Easter is a time for togetherness and family, and each year presents a new opportunity to make lasting holiday memories.



You can fill the four-day long weekend with your favourite Easter activities-like colouring eggs, filling Easter baskets with goodies, and eating lots of chocolate bunnies or you can start some totally new Easter traditions with your family.



Here are some suggested activities to enjoy over the Easter break:

Easter egg hunt

Whether it's just your kids on Easter morning or if you invite friends and family to join in some time over the Easter weekend, the kids will have a great time hunting for Easter eggs.

If it is a warm day and you are hiding chocolate eggs make sure you hide them only moments before the egg hunt is due to start, so they don't melt. Alternatively, find a shaded area or inside space for the egg hunt.

Give each participant a basket or bag so they can carry the eggs that they find.

Have a seafood feast

Good Friday is the busiest day of the year for most seafood shops, with many people abstaining from red meat and instead opting for fish or seafood. During Lent, Catholics are supposed to abstain from meat on all Fridays but in particular on Good Friday, which is a day of strict fasting.

Even if you aren't religious, Easter is a great time of the year to enjoy a seafood selection such as fish, prawns, crab, lobster or oysters.

Go to the Easter Show

The Sydney Royal Easter Show is at Sydney Olympic Park and runs from Friday, April 8 to Tuesday, April 19. The ever popular event dates back to 1823 and is a celebration of the rural and agricultural industry and features amusement rides, entertainment and showbags galore! For tickets visit eastershow.com.au



However, Illawarra residents don't need to travel to Sydney as Towradgi Beach Hotel is holding their own Easter Show on Saturday, April 16. Admission is free and it is a great family day out. The Easter bunny is even taking time out of his busy schedule to come along.

Attend church



To Christians, Easter celebrates the most important events in the Bible - the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Religious Australians are more likely to visit church at Easter, 16 percent of us in fact, according to National Church Life Survey (NCLS) research. It is a great time to reconnect with your faith even if you haven't been to church in a while.



Enjoy an Easter getaway

