Easter fun for everyone

Easter is a time for togetherness and family, and each year presents a new opportunity to make lasting holiday memories.
You can fill the four-day long weekend with your favourite Easter activities-like colouring eggs, filling Easter baskets with goodies, and eating lots of chocolate bunnies or you can start some totally new Easter traditions with your family.
Here are some suggested activities to enjoy over the Easter break:
Whether it's just your kids on Easter morning or if you invite friends and family to join in some time over the Easter weekend, the kids will have a great time hunting for Easter eggs.
If it is a warm day and you are hiding chocolate eggs make sure you hide them only moments before the egg hunt is due to start, so they don't melt. Alternatively, find a shaded area or inside space for the egg hunt.
Give each participant a basket or bag so they can carry the eggs that they find.
Good Friday is the busiest day of the year for most seafood shops, with many people abstaining from red meat and instead opting for fish or seafood. During Lent, Catholics are supposed to abstain from meat on all Fridays but in particular on Good Friday, which is a day of strict fasting.
Even if you aren't religious, Easter is a great time of the year to enjoy a seafood selection such as fish, prawns, crab, lobster or oysters.
The Sydney Royal Easter Show is at Sydney Olympic Park and runs from Friday, April 8 to Tuesday, April 19. The ever popular event dates back to 1823 and is a celebration of the rural and agricultural industry and features amusement rides, entertainment and showbags galore! For tickets visit eastershow.com.au
However, Illawarra residents don't need to travel to Sydney as Towradgi Beach Hotel is holding their own Easter Show on Saturday, April 16. Admission is free and it is a great family day out. The Easter bunny is even taking time out of his busy schedule to come along.
To Christians, Easter celebrates the most important events in the Bible - the death, burial and resurrection of Jesus Christ. Religious Australians are more likely to visit church at Easter, 16 percent of us in fact, according to National Church Life Survey (NCLS) research. It is a great time to reconnect with your faith even if you haven't been to church in a while.
With public holidays on Good Friday and Easter Monday many families and individuals see it as a great opportunity to enjoy a mini break away. Camping is always a popular and affordable option with many wonderful places to stay along the South and North Coast.
Just because you live in a beautiful place like Wollongong, doesn't mean you have life all figured out.
Life is chaotic: full of work pressures, family responsibilities, relationship dramas, and money stresses. The world is full of bad news stories: floods, pandemics, riots, strikes and wars.
But Easter is a time of hope. Easter is about good news - it's about a good story.
The word 'gospel' comes from an Anglo-Saxon word godspell, which means "good story".
And the good story of Easter is that Jesus brings hope and love to a wounded world.
Jesus is the most famous person in history - more songs have been sung about him, more artwork created of him, more books written about him, than anyone else who has ever lived. Jesus is so famous that our calendar literally revolves around him.
Easter is a time when millions worship Jesus because he gave his life for them. At Easter, Jesus is worshipped by many because of the claim he rose again from the dead.
If you want to investigate the claims of Jesus or reconnect with Him...if you're considering visiting church for the first time, or the first time in a long time...why don't you visit City on a Hill: Wollongong's Launch Service on Easter Sunday, April 17?
City on a Hill is a new church community and therefore a new opportunity for people to check out church or return back to church.
At the Launch Service on Easter Sunday there will be free coffee, an Easter egg hunt for the kids, a talk from the Bible and music by a professional musician.
Everyone is welcome, everyone is new and so you will fit right in.
City on a Hill is not a perfect community but here you will learn how to follow the way of Jesus, you will build deep relationships and you will find wisdom and purpose.
City on a Hill is officially launching Easter Sunday at BlueScope Steel Visitors Centre, 10am on Sunday, April 17.
For more information go to cityonahill.com.au/wollongong or call Pastor Joel on 0409 602 047.
There's a certain sneakiness in balancing the intake of chocolate over Easter, with getting a bit of healthy silverbeet and the reviving goodness of an egg or two into the kids and relatives at mealtime.
While the parent-of-the-year crown may slide off now and again, with this pie, rest assured your throne is restored.
As well, this amazing Easter egg pie will have you looking like the perfect host, while gifting you the freedom to leave the kitchen to join in the fun with your family and guests.
8 eggs
8 sheets if filo pastry
1kg silverbeet
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 onion, chopped
1 clove garlic, crushed
500g ricotta
1 cup grated parmesan
salt to taste
cracked black pepper
olive oil, for brushing
Finely grated rind of one lemon
Bake for 50-55 minutes or until golden brown and firm. Stand for five minutes before gently removing from the tin. Serve with a simple salad.
* If your pie starts to brown too quickly cover with foil.
Many families enjoy a seafood meal this Easter - not only is seafood delicious and a great crowd pleaser but it's easy to prepare too.
But there have been warnings about a shortage of seafood this Easter resulting in calls for customers to get their orders in early.
These shortages of seafood are a result of flooding, international demand, wild weather and COVID.
Many crew members are recovering from COVID while the wild seas, that have been a consistent feature lately, mean that they can't go out to catch the seafood.
Prices are expected to increase - some sources say up to 40 per cent - so get your orders in early.
Prawns, Tasmanian salmon and oysters are all affected by these shortages while Australian snapper is still a good bet.
Harbourside Fish Market & Cafe is a local business committed to providing the freshest and tastiest seafood to the Illawarra community.
Located in North Wollongong next to Dan Murphy's, they stock a wide variety of whole fish, fish fillets, prawns, oysters and much, much more.
Home of the Illawarra's best seafood - both fresh and cooked, their wonderful trained staff are here to help you choose or cook you the best seafood feast.
"Our friendly and knowledgeable staff are more than happy to help even the least enthusiastic fish eaters find something they will enjoy," the owners said.
There is also a comfortable cafe located in the store so you can eat the seafood freshly cooked for you.
"We now also offer fresh cooked seafood that is only the best and sets us apart from all other cooked seafood outlets," they added. "So make sure to come and try us for yourself with reasonable prices, plenty of seating and even BYO."
Takeaway orders are available in-store as well as from delivery such as doordash.com, deliveroo.com.au and menulog.com.au
Harbourside Fish Market & Cafe is located at 2a/6 Flinders St, North Wollongong and have the following opening hours.
Fresh seafood
Cafe opening hours