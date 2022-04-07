Please spare a thought for the next generation. Letters, April 8, 2022

After watching the ABC 7.30 program on Wednesday night, I thought that the Scott Morrison Interview was unsettling and abrasive. It reminded me more of a Donald Trump type interview. Leigh Sales could hardly get a word in. It smacked of desperation from a man that is falling behind in the ratings. I hope that after this next election we will see Australia with a cool headed person as our PM, as the future looks to be troublesome, with long-range missiles and submarines in all the newspapers and TV news.