Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Police car involved in two-vehicle collision at Warilla

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 6 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The scene of the crash involving a police car and a ute at Warilla. Picture: Hollee Parsons

An investigation is underway into the circumstances of a crash at Warilla involving a marked police car and a ute.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.