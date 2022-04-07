Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News
Updated

Camden joins Picton in preparations under way to evacuate as NSW SES issues warnings

JL
By Jess Layt
Updated April 7 2022 - 6:53am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Menangle Bridge shortly before 9.30am. Picture: LiveTraffic

Residents in parts of Camden have been warned to prepare for possible evacuation due to today's heavy rainfall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JL

Jess Layt

Journalist

Hi! I've been a journalist with the Advertiser newspapers in Macarthur since 2014, covering all sorts of news, entertainment and sport. I also write movie reviews.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.