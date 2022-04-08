Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local News

Illawarra residents hand in six male funnel-web spiders to Symbio Wildlife Park to aid antivenom program

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
April 8 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deadly visitor: A female Sydney funnel-web spider was found at a Coledale home before it was captured and taken to Symbio. Picture: Dylan Cope

Illawarra residents are helping to ensure funnel-web spider bite victims get the much-needed antivenom needed to save their life in the event they are bitten.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.