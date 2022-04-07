Illawarra Mercury
60 photos of the Illawarra's sodden Thursday

Gayle Tomlinson
By Gayle Tomlinson
Updated April 7 2022 - 8:11am, first published 8:00am
The Illawarra's resolve began to buckle in the face of relentless rainfall which turned roads into creeks, and creeks into raging torrents, closing schools and forcing people to abandon flooded homes and businesses.

