Man airlifted to safety near Kangaroo Valley after car washes off causeway

By Robert Crawford
Updated April 7 2022 - 4:45am, first published 4:33am
A man has been airlifted to safety from a raging, flooded creek near Kangaroo Valley after his car was washed off a causeway.

STUCK: The man's vehicle was washed off a causeway over Sawyers Creek.
Robert Crawford

Robert Crawford

Senior Journalist

Robert Crawford is a senior journalist at the South Coast Register, for Australian Community Media . Everyone's got a story, what's yours? Email robert.crawford@austcommunitymedia.com.au

