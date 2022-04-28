Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District eating disorder service hires more staff to deal with case explosion

Updated April 28 2022 - 9:30pm, first published 8:00pm
Health emergency: The health district is recruiting three new staff for its eating disorder service amid a statewide surge in cases.

The Illawarra's specialised eating disorder treatment service is putting on three new staff, amid a sharp increase in the number people seeking treatment across the state.

